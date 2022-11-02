Is he back on TV? The host Maria Pia Copello who is currently one of the most famous content creators in Peru, would be ready to make her brand new return to Peruvian television with a program that would air in early 2023, on América Televisión, at noon, according to the driver Magaly Medina.

This new space would replace “On everyone’s lips”which came to an end in October.

Magaly Medina reveals the return of María Pía to television

Magaly Medina He was talking about the popular Cuy from the “En boca de todos” program, whom —after losing his job— he decided to welcome him on his set, and he referred to the possibility that María Pía Copello will be in charge of a new TV program at noon. The ATV presenter even announced that she was going to recommend the character for the new space.

“According to the rumors that are loose in the square, she (María Pía) would now return to television with a daily program at noon, no less. Cuy, I can recommend you”, said the popular ‘Urraca’.

“On everyone’s lips” came to an end

The presenters Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla and Ricardo Rondón were in charge of “En boca de todos”, a program that was broadcast for five uninterrupted years by the América Televisión signal. Its last episode took place on Friday, October 28 and gave way to the famous Mexica novel “Ruby”which took its same time slot at 1:00 p.m.

Previously, the production company ProTV indicated that this decision is due solely to the fact that they wanted to renew their content and denied that the rating of the space had influenced that decision.