Maria Pia Copello, presenter of the América TV program “Send whoever is in charge”, was exposed by her mother, Luisa Hora, who revealed one of the best-kept secrets of the former child cheerleader: her bad habit. The detail was made known by Mrs. ‘Luchita’ during an interview that she conducted with her parent for her channel Youtube.

It should be noted that Luisa Hora, mother of María Pía and Anna Carina Copello, is no stranger to television cameras, since Carlos Vílchez’s current driving partner has introduced her to society and national TV, in which she has not hesitated to declare the immense affection she has for him. Both mother and daughter share their moments together on social networks.

What is the bad habit that María Pía Copello has, according to her mother, Luisa Hora?

María Pía Copello was conducting a small interview with her mother, Luisa Hora, for her YouTube channel. The dynamic consisted of a tag between mother and daughter. That is to say, she asked him questions that she had previously formulated and Mrs. ‘Lucha’ answered.

In the middle of the interaction, María Pía asked Luisa about the bad habits that she knew of Anna Carina, her sister, and hers.

Given this, the mother of the TV host first looked at her daughter waiting for her consent, she told her to just say it and she did so.

Luisa Hora revealed that María Pía Copello’s hobby was biting the ‘little skins’ of her fingers. “You eat your nails, not your nails, no, it’s biting your skin,” she pointed out. Given this, the child ex-animator replied that she had already given up that habit enough.

That was not all, since he also said that he believed that his sister Anna Carina’s hobby was holding her hair a lot. Finally, she recounted that another bad habit that María Pía Copello had suffered was sucking the thumb of her hand until she was 18 years old.

That last statement caused an uproar in the middle of the set he put together at his house, as many members of his production burst out laughing. Given this, María Pía responded with a laugh that her mother had burned her with the public.

