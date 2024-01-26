Maria Pia Copello, former children's entertainer and recent host of the América TV program 'Mande qué mande', alongside Carlos Vílchez, was born on January 22, 1977 in Lima, Peru. Although the artist's nationality is Peruvian, she has her origins abroad.

María Pía Copello and her sister Anna Carina Copello inherited their roots from their parents Fernando Copello and Luisa Hora Carbajal. It should be noted that María Pía Copello, 47 years old, started on Peruvian TV with the children's program 'Nbeluz' and established herself as a figure in the show with 'María Pía y Timoteo'.

What foreign ancestry does María Pía Copello have?

María Pía Copello Hora, one of Peru's most beloved TV hosts, has a diverse cultural heritage. On the one hand, her Italian ancestry was inherited from her father Fernando Copello, who died when María Pía was still very young.

María Pía Copello with her sister, father and mother, who modeled on some occasions. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture See also Scholz underlines the unity of the G7 to face crises

About that episode, María Pía Copello told the newspaper Trome: “When my father died, my mother was no longer working, so I was the one who took his place. We lived through hard years.”

María Pía and her sister Anna Carina Copello are very close to their mother, Luisa Hora. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

On the other hand, her mother, Luisa Hora Carbajal, better known as 'Doña Luchita', has transmitted the rich Japanese culture and traditions to her, as she comes from a family with these roots. It should be noted that her mother ventured into the world of modeling.

How many children does María Pía Copello have?

María Pía Copello has been married to businessman Samuel Dyer Coriat since 2006. Together they have three children: Samuel, born on December 20, 2007; Vasco, May 14, 2010; and Catalina, on November 14, 2014. María Pía's family is a central aspect of her life, balancing her successful career with her role as mother and wife.