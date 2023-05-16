Maria Copello came out to clarify the reason why she was not invited to the wedding of Ezio and Karen, in which various personalities from the media attended. The TV presenter had to respond to ‘Carlota’, who made the tremendous revelation. The influencer assured that her sister, Anna Carina Copello, did attend the celebration, since she was a close friend of the singer due to the connection in the music that both maintain. However, the story with Pía was totally different.

“It’s that Anna Carina knows Ezio because of the music, there’s a link, let’s say. I know them, but we’re not friends,” said the driverwho had no problem being honest about the subject.

