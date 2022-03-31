There is no truce. Maria Pia Copello and Johanna San Miguel do not have when to finish their discussions, because it is difficult for both drivers to reach a consensus, even for things as simple as naming a game or challenge.

The new fight began when Claun also asked the singer to name the contest because she did not think it was appropriate and intended to make fun of it. She explicitly told him: “Say the game yourself.” Immediately, her partner replied: “Why does yours have to be good and mine has to be bad?”

Johanna San Miguel’s response was to call her a “victim”, but she did not expect María Pía Copello not to remain silent and point out: “But they are different styles. Hey, I’ve been here for almost four years, huh. I do not understand”. Finally, the theater actress accused her: “La llorona”.

Johanna San Miguel is proud of her son for studying medicine

The driver Johanna San Miguel told her followers the profession she chose if her firstborn in an extensive publication detailing all the love she feels for him.

Johanna San Miguel shares a tender message for her son on social networks. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Instagram

In that sense, he asserted: “And my little boy grew up. Proud of you. Proud of the beautiful career you chose: Medicine. When you told me what you wanted to study I couldn’t believe it: Medicine… so much pride!”.

Johanna San Miguel defends EEG competitors

The actress Johanna San Miguel took the opportunity to talk about all the reality boys who work on “This is war” to remove the image that they do simple things on the show.

In this way, he indicated: “There is an issue that needs to be clarified, because that stigma that ‘makes cups’… This is not like that, it is true that we had a game where we made cups (…) but you didn’t even They imagine that the boys, every day, are giving and giving (in the games), there comes a time when the body begins to feel (exhaustion), no matter how old you are. Here the boys make an effort, they have training for the competition”.