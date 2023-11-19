He threw the house out the window!Maria Pia Copellocelebrated, last Wednesday, November 15, the ninth birthday party of his youngest daughter Catherine. Through their respective social networks, the former children’s entertainer shared various moments of this luxurious event, which surprised more than one with certain details. In this note, she knows how this celebration was experienced in which the husband of the host of ‘Mande qué mande’ was seen, Samuel Dyerand his other two minor heirs.

How was the party for María Pía Copello’s daughter?

María Pía Copello was encouraged to organize a big party for her daughter Catalina for her 9 years. Through her Instagram account, the TV presenter shared various videos and photographs of that luxurious celebration.

It should be noted that the TV presenter and her husband, Samuel Dyerthey spared no expenses for the party, because there was a pastel-colored decoration with a pink flower theme, tables full of various snacks, a cake in which a large teapot dazzled, drinks carts and, even, an incredible magic show .

Why has María Pía Copello been very emotional in recent days on social networks?

Some days ago, Maria Pia CopelloShe was interviewed on the program ‘More shows’, in which they asked her why she burst into tears next to her eldest son in a recent video published on her social networks. In this regard, the TV presenter said that she has mixed feelings because her firstborn will travel abroad to study in a year. “I feel it closer every day and it has been very difficult for me to accept it,” she said.

How many children does María Pía Copello have and who is her husband?

Maria Pia Copelloconceived three children: Samuel, Vasco and Catalina, fruit of her love withSamuel Dyerwho is a renowned Peruvian businessman who has held the positions of president of the Board of Directors of Copeinca and executive president of Camposol in 2011. Likewise, the TV host’s partner has held the position of general manager of D&C Holding.

Samuel Dyer, husband of María Pía Copello, prefers to stay away from TV. Photo: Instagram/María Pía Copello

