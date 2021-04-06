María Pía Copello, who was introduced as the new host of Esto es guerra, spoke about her commented reunion with Johanna San Miguel on the América Televisión reality show on Monday, April 5, during the latest edition of América Espectáculos.

When asked about how it was to be face to face with the actress again, the influencer assured that she felt very happy and enthusiastic, thus denying any type of rivalry between the two.

“I received the invitation (to return to EEG) and I said, ‘Why not?’ Obviously it was a meeting that at some point I wanted because Johanna has a career in This is war and she had returned … Linda the experience, “said the animator.

It should be specified that Maria Pia Copello He resumed driving minutes after the ‘Court’ confirmed that Gian Piero Díaz will no longer continue with Johanna San Miguel in This is war.

From now on, the popular influencer will be in charge of supporting the team of ‘The combatants’, which is led by the car driver Mario Hart.

On Monday, April 5, fans of Esto es guerra were stunned when María Pía Copello returned to the América TV reality show and was reunited with Johanna San Miguel.

“Johanna, did you expect this? Many things were said about us, but, beyond that, I must confess that at some point we did not have such a good time, “said the influencer after her unexpected reappearance on EEG.

María Pía Copello, latest news:

