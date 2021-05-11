More united than ever! María Pía Copello once again demonstrated the love she feels for her husband with a tender message that she spread on social networks. The former driver, who does not usually share content with Samuel Dyer, surprised his millions of followers.

In the romantic Instagram post, the actress also reflected on the time she has spent with her partner and joked about her dislike of photographs. In addition, he stressed the support that his spouse has given him regarding his career.

“I see you and I think about all that we have lived together and how much we still have to live. Yes, he does not like to be in photos but he is always encouraging my crazy things and laughing at my jokes. What I am sure of is that he is not going to laugh when he sees that it came out in my feed (profile) ”, the platform reads.

María Pía Copello’s message generated various comments among users. “What beautiful photos, they are a beautiful couple. You should post more photos together “and” Such a cute couple you should encourage him to come out more often “were some of the opinions.

María Pía Copello surprised her followers with a tender family photo session in celebration of the Mother’s Day. The influencer shared snapshots with her three children and her mother Luis Hora.

In addition to the images, the television figure left a special message for all his followers who are also mothers. “Being the mother of these three little angels and having the mother that I have is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy day to all the moms who follow me, ”he wrote on Instagram.

