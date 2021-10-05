Like most people, María Pía Copello was also affected by the untimely fall of social networks that occurred on October 4. After the restoration of the most used applications, such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, The influencer immediately turned to one of these virtual platforms to share a funny video.

The former host of This is War published a clip showing how many people have suffered with the collapse of the networks that took place for more than six hours.

“He who did not suffer from the fall of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to throw the first stone” wrote María Pía Copello on her social network.

Likewise, the former child cheerleader revealed that she had to turn to Telegram to stay connected with all her followers.

“What did you use to be able to contact people at work, family or friends? I used Telegram. Are you already part of the group? Link in the bio ”, he added.

María Pía Copello and her motivating message to her followers: “There is no age to fulfill your dreams”

The former host of América TV, Maria Pía Copello, used her social networks to leave a motivational message to his more than a million followers. In addition, he showed his happiness and the success he has had in his life at 43 years old.

“There is no age to fulfill everything you ever dreamed of. #TBT with pictures of the capísimo @ernestojimenex I loved the session! Thanks for your patience and good vibes, “he said on his Instagram.