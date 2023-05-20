The host Maria Pia Copello decided to make a parody of Magaly Medina’s latest program through her TikTok account. In the video, the popular “Urraca” sends a message to “Cuto” Guadalupe after the former soccer player lashed out at her for “criticizing her faith.” That is why Copello and Carlos Vílchez decided to participate in a fun clip. In this they appear with a funny air using Magaly’s audio. However, they did not expect the ATV driver to react in a peculiar way.

Medina posted the video among the stories on his official Instagram account and wrote: “Ha ha ha. It happens on the best channels”. Thus he showed that he took the joke with humor.

