He goes out of his way to compliment. María Pía Copello did not skimp on words of praise for Daniela Darcourt, after being in charge of directing the recent music video for Alfredo Zambrano and the sauce boat.

The former TV host commented on the work of the interpreter of “Probably”, where he highlighted his talent and quality of person.

“It has been incredible. In addition, Alfredo you really have shone, Magaly has turned out beautiful. Daniela with that spectacular voice, really, so simple, so kind, so talented. So there could not have been a better pair “, he expressed in an interview for the Magaly Medina program.

As you recall, the ATV figure premiered on Friday, January 29, on her YouTube channel, the first video clip of her husband Alfredo Zambrano In collaboration with Daniela darcourt.

In less than an hour, the video became a success and already has more than 49,330 views.

“The song is very special for us because it narrates a moment in our personal lives. From when we were separated for eight months, each one made his life indistinctly ”, the presenter confessed in her program.

This production starred Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano. The concept of the clip tells of the separation and subsequent reconciliation of a couple, based on an episode of their married life.

Daniela Darcourt, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.