María Pía Copello is very excited after returning to conducting This is War. However, he assured that his intention when re-entering the program is not to generate conflict between the teams or argue with Johanna san miguel.

In a statement for America today, the influencer referred to the possible disagreements that could appear due to the heat of the competition and the comments about the performance of her team against the ‘warriors’.

“You don’t have to pay attention. If (Johanna San Miguel) wants to argue, let her argue alone. If she wants to speak, let her speak alone, ”said the leader of the combatants in front of the cameras.

On the other hand, the Pataclaun ex-actress stressed the fact that the reality show is directed by two women: “It seems to me that it empowers us and obviously everything has a share of humor.”

It should be noted that María Pía Copello came to This is War to replace Gian Piero Díaz, who was absent after the Holy Week holidays. Although the reason for the absence was not explained, the new driver later revealed that her partner will be back very soon.

María Pía Copello talks about her reunion with Johanna San Miguel

Maria Pia Copello was presented this Monday, April 5, as the new EEG conductor. After her first meeting with Johanna San Miguel on set, the influencer commented on her first impressions of her work in reality.

The representative of the ‘combatants’ assured that she did not hesitate to replace Gian Piero Díaz in the program. “I got the invitation and I said, ‘Why not?’ Obviously it was a meeting that at some point I wanted because Johanna has a history in This is war and she had returned … Linda the experience, “he said.

María Pía Copello, latest news:

