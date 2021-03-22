In December 2018, María Pía Copello left this is war in tears. The big reason: to spend more time with his three children. Since then, she has taken advantage of her time at home – she says – to also promote content from her social networks, in which she is an influencer. In 2020, she became the ally of her three children in schoolwork – due to confinement – without neglecting her account of Instagram (3.9 million followers) and of course, his TikTok (2.7 million) , where he debuted in October 2019.

This week he surprised with Pía Copello’s Kitchen Secrets, a book with eighty recipes for family dishes, salads, snacks and desserts. “The quarantine sent us all to the kitchen and that space was also the cradle of many ventures. I am happy with the product because, the truth is, it is a very honest book with the things that we do at home, what my children eat. And the idea is that the children of the house are also encouraged to cook, that they take care of themselves and opt for healthy recipes ”.

We see you as a jury of the TikTok sequence in This is war. Have you regretted having left the reality show?

Never. The issue of family will always be the best decision, I do not regret anything, I left with great sorrow, only the people closest to me know what it cost me. Now I set my own hours, I even work more, but I’m at home. Due to the pandemic, I almost did not go out. I dedicated myself to continue creating content for my networks and sharing school classes with my children, which is a very hard part for parents and teachers.

What did you think of being included in a TikTok ranking where users commented on the bad time they went through because of a celebrity?

I was very surprised because I am sure of how I am as a person and with people. People very close to me know me. Maria Pía y Timoteo was a very successful program, it lasted seven years and the truth was we had no life . We would go from one city to another, sometimes with two, three, four shows. We were flying from one side to the other. I think the ‘run and run’ of those moments made it impossible to meet everyone.

If someone felt bad, give the respective apologies because it was never with bad intention and there are things that I cannot control, I do not control. I cannot be responsible for things that I have not even noticed, it is all I have to say about it and I have the same emotion of knowing that there are many people who know me and disagree with that TikTok.

