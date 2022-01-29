Everything is for the Peruvian team. Maria Pia Copello He traveled to Colombia and witnessed live the victory of Peru in the great soccer match that took place on the afternoon of this January 28 in Barranquilla. After the victory of the Peruvian teams, millions of compatriots are celebrating the great step that our country has taken in the framework of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The social media influencer was able to live minute by minute of the match in the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium and he did not hesitate to document and share his presence in the venue through his networks suitable for all his followers.

María Pía Copello dedicated an encouraging message to Peru moments before the match

Through her official Instagram profile, the instagramer shared a video prior to the game, and did not hesitate to extend all her trust and support to the team of her loves with a significant message.

“Go, Peru! I am extremely excited because I always encourage my team and today I am doing it live and direct. Send your good wishes! Whatever happens today… Up, Peru!” reads the description of his latest publication on his social platform.

María Pía Copello faints when she sees Sebastián Yatra

The former television host traveled to Colombia and met the urban genre artist Sebastián Yatra, whom she took the opportunity to do an exclusive interview about the album she is about to release. Along these lines, the pair of public figures was encouraged to record content for their social networks together.

In a clip that the influencer shared on her Instagram platform, she is seen on her way to the recording set, when she suddenly collides with Yatra from behind. Seeing him, Maria Pía ‘fainted’ and fell to the ground.