Maria Pia Copello expressed all the love she feels for Samuel Dyer, her husband and the father of her three children, on social networks. The successful businessman celebrated another year of life on April 10 and the television host did not hesitate to dedicate a loving message to her on her Instagram account.

In said publication, she shared a photograph in which she is seen tenderly embracing her partner, while he looks shyly at the camera. The image was commented on by its thousands of followers and has accumulated more than 100,000 ‘likes’ on said platform.

The emotional dedication

María Pía Copello wrote a few words that revealed the notorious difference in personality she has with her husband, Samuel Dyer. However, she clarified that although they do not have the same tastes, they do share happy moments together as a family.

“Today is the birthday of the love of my life, who accompanies me in absolutely all my crazy things. We are so different, but at the same time we have so many things in common. I love you, even if you do not want to record videos with me and run from the photos, ”she expressed on Instagram.

In the same way, he decided to thank him for having formed a family together:

“Thank you for so many wonderful years together, with fights, with laughter, with the birth of three children beautiful that fill our days with happiness (and green gray hair). Happy day my love! ”The message ended.

María Pía Copello dedicates a romantic message to her husband Samuel Dyer for his birthday. Photo: Instagram capture

María Pía Copello excited by Daddy Yankee

María Pía Copello did not hesitate to thank Daddy Yankee for reposting a video of her dancing to the song “Bombón”. In the clip, the host of “This is war” appears dancing with her sister Anna Carina, her niece and a group of her friends.

The presenter was more than excited to have caught the attention of the popular “Cangri”, who arrived in Peru in October to present his last tour before retiring from music. “Thank you for sharing”, was the message that the influencer also left on her Instagram account.