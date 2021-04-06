María Pía Copello surprised when she appeared again as the host of This is war in replacement of Gian Piero Díaz, who was absent. During the broadcast on April 5, the influencer was presented as the new element of reality.

However, this detail caused a lot of doubts among viewers because the reasons that caused the lack of the representative of the ‘combatants’ were not explained.

After her return to the América Televisión program, the singer also contacted En boca de todos and revealed that she feels very honored to have received the proposal from the production team. In addition, he expressed that his colleague will be back on set soon.

“It is always nice to come back. This is war has been a part of my life for many years and every time they call me they have a yes from me. That was the reason why I decided to be with you, and taking advantage of the fact that Gian Piero Díaz is not here, but soon he will be with you (the viewers) again ”, he assured Maria Pia Copello.

Maria Pia Copello

The ex-cheerleader also referred to the complicated moments that the members of her team had to go through during the competition last Monday and assured that she will not hesitate to defend them.

What did Johanna San Miguel say about Gian Piero Díaz’s absence on EEG?

The leader of the ‘warriors’ was very surprised by the absence of Gian Piero Díaz during the broadcast of This is war. Johanna san miguel He stated that no one told him about the changes that the program would go through and less about the arrival of a new member of the leadership.

“I do not understand. Gian Piero is not here but there are two trucks outside. Explain to me, please. I think I deserve a little respect and to know what is happening ”, expressed the figure of América TV.

Gian Piero Díaz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.