A new date for the Tiktok reality show This is War took place on Wednesday, February 23. For this occasion, Maria Pia Copello participated as a guest juror.

At one point during the broadcast, the production of the competitive space of América TV decided to surprise her by showing her images of times when she was a host with Mathías Brivio.

The Infant cheerleader couldn’t help the tears by rewatching videos of his time on the reality show.

“They have put up images that are very important to me, the truth is that I feel that This is War is my house, I have felt very comfortable there for 4 years, and reliving those moments with you has been very exciting, it got on my skin of hen “, expressed Maria Pía Copello.

“Seeing Catalina (her daughter) so little,” added the influencer, who also recalled her daughter’s growth while she worked at América TV.

Maria Pía Copello reveals Peter Fajardo’s plans

At another point in the conversation, Maria Pia Copello he was encouraged to reveal some plans that producer Peter Fajardo had with the competition program.

According to her, her dream was to join Johanna San Miguel and Mathías Brivio as presenters of the Warriors, while she and Gian Piero Díaz would be part of the Combatientes team.

“It is clear to me that we would have a lot of fun, but they would also kill us every week. Hopefully it will happen again so that I can be with Mathías and you with Gian Piero ”, he added.

