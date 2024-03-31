Magaly Medina He is one of the most loved and hated personalities on Peruvian television at the same time. Her mischievous humor earned her many television enemies and some friends, among them María Pía Copello, with whom she shared one of the most important days of her life: her birthday. Copello not only attended the 'Urraca' meeting, but she dedicated a few words to him on her Instagram account.

What did María Pía Copello say to Magaly Medina for her birthday?

Maria Pia Copello She appears to be a very good friend of Magaly Medina, which is why she was on the guest list to celebrate her 61 years with the 'Urraca'. On her Instagram account, the American television presenter shared a photo with 'Maga' and wrote: “Happy day, Magaly Medina. A strong, loving woman with incomparable energy. May all your dreams come true and you achieve what you set out to do.”

How was the celebration for Magaly Medina's birthday?

Medina's celebration stood out for the distinguished presence of the attendees, who gathered on this special day for the presenter. The event was filled with moments of unity and harmony, in which laughter and positive wishes predominated. The presenter, recognized for her outstanding career in entertainment journalism, used the moment to express a message full of gratitude and hope: “Every day I feel that I am about to discover new and wonderful things, that there are many adventures to live and great journeys to take.”

María Pía Copello and her good wishes to Magaly Medina. Photo: Instagram by María Pía Copello.

What did Magaly Medina say about celebrating her birthday?

Medina expressed his inclination towards more serene celebrations, in addition to underlining his desire for moments of tranquility and disconnection. “I have never liked to celebrate, I usually run away on my birthdays. I don't like being harassed, even if it's with a lot of affection, wishing me a happy birthday. I don't like receiving hundreds of WhatsApp from my friends, from my family. I don't like to answer: thank you, thank you and thank you. I have never liked it. Well, now on WhatsApp, imagine how I felt harassed. Before, everyone called you on the phone. And when I was outside, I just didn't answer. It was not there, because I have never liked celebrations,” said the popular 'Urraca'.

María Pía greets Magaly for her 61 years. Photo: Magaly Medina's Instagram

Did Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano want to have a child?

Magaly Medina, known for her candor, shared a personal confession during the broadcast of her program when she interviewed Mávila Huertas. The presenter revealed that, at the time, she longed to have a child with her current partner, Alfredo Zambrano. However, she acknowledged that time was not in her favor.

“It's true, that happens. It happened to me, for example. I had the desire to have a child with my husband. But I met him a little late, when my reproductive system stopped working as I would have liked,” said the host of 'Magaly TV, la firma', while calmly recounting her situation.