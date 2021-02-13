The well-known influencers María Pía Copello and Fanny Lu They showed that they are very close friends with a video shared on their social networks.

The 43-year-old ex-cheerleader, who is in the United States to grow professionally, met with her partner for a challenge.

Both performed the You are not a challenge for me for your Instagram and TikTok followers.

“# TúNoEresParaMíChallenge And the challenge is made with Fanny Lu. They cheer up? Soon more videos with Fanny #Miami, “wrote the former television host in the description of her publications.

In this way, the Peruvian presenter has shown to have friends of international stature, such as the interpreter of “Llorar es un locura” and “Jealousy”.

A little over a month ago, the influencer got together with her sister Anna Carina and Nacho to perform some dance steps that she shared on the Chinese platform.

María Pía Copello praises Daniela Darcourt

In an interview for the Magaly Medina program, María Pía Copello highlighted the talent of the Peruvian sauce boat Daniela Darcourt. As it is remembered, she was in charge of directing the recent video clip of Alfredo Zambrano and the interpreter of “Probably”.

“It has been incredible. In addition, Alfredo you really have shone, Magaly has turned out beautiful. Daniela with that spectacular voice, really, so simple, so kind, so talented. So there couldn’t have been a better pair, ”said the infant examiner.

