The artists María Pía and Anna Carina Copello made their fans happy, on social networks, with an unexpected announcement. The sisters informed their followers that they work together on their first collaboration.

Through their Instagram stories, they showed part of the recordings of their first single. Both are in Miami immersed in this new musical project.

“Cooking something very cool … How delicious it sounds,” he wrote Anna Carina about the clip you shared.

Maria Pia Copello He began his musical career in 2020 with his hit “Like”, a song that has so far achieved more than 4 million views on YouTube.

María Pía Copello in video clip of Alfredo Zambrano

A few weeks ago, the video clip of “Probably” was released, which Maria Pia Copello was in charge of directing. This song marks the launch of Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s husband, into music.

He also participates in audiovisual material Daniela darcourt. In this regard, the former television host left a few words for the sauce boat.

“It has been incredible. In addition, Alfredo you have really shown off, Magaly has turned out beautiful. Daniela with that spectacular voice, really, so simple, so kind, so talented. So there couldn’t be a better duo, “said the influencer.

“The song is very special for us because it narrates a moment in our personal lives. From when we were separated for eight months, each one made his life indistinctly ”, he added.

