“Maria Pia and Timothy” He won the hearts of thousands of children during the 2000s. The program brought together one of the most beloved duos on Peruvian television: María Pía Copello and Ricardo Bonilla, the charismatic dragon. In the following note, we will remember who was part of the cast and how they look today.

Who were the girls in the cast of “María Pía y Timoteo”?

The best cartoons of the time were broadcast on the show, such as Dragon Ball, Digimon or The Super Champions, but at the same time it had musical sequences, in which he taught children about hygiene, traffic light colors, the importance of sleep. , among others.

The group choreographies had the drivers as protagonists and were accompanied by clowns, and also by some little girls who followed in the footsteps of the current influencer.

Maria Pia and ‘Timoteo’. Photo: GLR file

The most remembered are Carolina Grillo, Lisette Martell, Norma Copira, Kantu Lentz, Nathaniel Sanchez and Priscilla Guerrero. See how the dancers look 16 years after the last episode.

Nathaniel Sanchez

One of the best known in the local show business is Nathaniel Sanchezwho participated in the cast of “María Pía y Timoteo” when she was just 10 years old.

Currently, the actress is 31 years old and has participated in various television series, movies and even plays. The interpreter of Fernanda from “Al fondo hay lugar” lives in Spain and continues to train in acting.

In recent months, she has been involved in a controversy after revealing that the children’s cheerleader yelled at her during dance rehearsals.

Nataniel Sanchez participated in “María Pía y Timoteo”. Photo: Instagram capture/ @NatanielSanchez

Carolina Cricket

Carolina Grillo joined the program when she was 10 years old and stood out for her charisma in the presentations. She is now away from television, but through her Instagram account she shares her day-to-day life, she is a communicator by profession, a dancer and maintains a healthy lifestyle.

Carolina Grillo shared a photo with María Pía Copello. Photo: Instagram capture /@CarolinaGrillo

Carolina Grillo started a family with her husband and their pet. Photo: @CarolinaGrillo / Instagram

Lisette Martell

Lisette Martell She also stepped away from the screens, but continues to perform dance routines and became a choreographer. The former member of “María Pía y Timoteo” is already 30 years old and she continues to be linked to the music industry.

In addition, she married the singer Ricky Santos and they both live in Mexico, as a result of that love they had a daughter.

Lisette Martell lives in Mexico with her husband and daughter. Photo: @LisetteMartell/Instagram

Norma Copaira

After 16 years of being part of the cast of “María Pía y Timoteo”, Norma Copira is an entertainer, dancer and became the mother of a child. Although she did not return to television, she continued to participate in plays.

Norma Copaira, former member of the cast of “María Pía y Timoteo”. Photo: @NormaCopaira / Instagram

Kantu Lentz

Without a doubt, Kantu Lentz is one of the girls who is furthest from the Peruvian show. After the end of the program, Ella Kantu chose to move to the United States and now she is dedicated to film directing.

Kantu Lentz left Peruvian television to become a film director. Photo: @KantuLentz / Instagram

Priscilla Guerrero

Unlike her peers, Priscilla Guerrero She lives in Lima and is a reporter for “Magaly, TV la firma” and other ATV programs. The journalist left the dance to get involved in the national show.

Priscila Guerrero is a reporter for “Magaly, TV la firma.” Photo: @PriscilaGuerrero / Instagram

How did María Pía get to lead the children’s program?

The eldest of the Copello sisters joined the leadership after Karina Rivera left and achieved great chemistry with the beloved dragon.

The fusion of both characters captivated the public and reached high ratings, which is why it became one of the favorite programs on América Televisión. However, it came to an end in 2006.

María Pía Copello on the return of Karina and Timoteo to the stage. Photo: Composition LR / Omar Coca / URPI-LR / KV Press.

María Pía is accused of mistreating dancers from the cast

In recent weeks, María Pía Copello was accused of raising her voice against Nataniel Sánchez. Although the actress did not specify that it was her, due to her characteristics and after the support of a fellow cast member, it was specified that she was the presenter.

“She began to say that I was wrong in the choreography and you, Jacky, know that I am against Chancona. If I make a mistake, I am aware and say ‘I was wrong’. I am demanding, but I was not wrong, we had done the choreography over and over again, but someone had to be blamed. She yelled at me very badly, I was 10 years old, I felt exposed and told her not to yell at me and she did not expect me to raise her voice and she got upset. held.