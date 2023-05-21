In Podebrady, a beautiful spa town among forests to the east of Prague, the Spanish march lived its most triumphant morning, led by María Pérez from Granada, who led a podium with three Spanish athletes in the European Championships, breaking the world record for 35 kilometers, with 2h 37m 15s (at a pace of 4m 26s per kilometer, without bending the knees or having both feet in the air at the same time), lowering the previous record, established by the phenomenal Peruvian Kimberly, by 29s García, double world champion, in March 2022. With the 27-year-old athlete from Orce, the Catalans Raquel González Campos, from Mataró, second, and Cristina Montesinos, from Terrassa, got on the podium. The fourth Spaniard, Paula Juárez, only 22 years old and also from Terrassa, was ninth.

In the men’s 35 kilometres, the result for the Spanish team was almost as extraordinary. The race was won by Álvaro Martín from Extremadura, beating the Spanish record with 2h 25m 35s (at 4m 10s per kilometer), with Miguel Ángel López from Murcia, bronze, and Marc Tur from Ibiza, eighth. Murcian Manuel Bermúdez completed the team with his 15th place.

In men and women, the team gold was won by the Spanish team. Italy was second in both categories, while Germany completed the podium in men and Ukraine in women. In the women’s 20 kilometers (victory of the Greek Antigoni Ntrismpioti), Spain (Juárez, Chamosa, Escariz) was seventh, and in the men’s 20 kilometers (victory, as in the 10km of the Gran Vía, of the Italian Francesco Fortunato), Italy was gold by a single point over Spain (Amezcua, McGrath and Diego García, fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively).

Less than a year ago, María Pérez was less than nothing. European Champion in 2018, in Berlin, and fourth in the Tokyo Games, in 2021, the athlete from Orce, had been disqualified for irregular walking both in the Oregon World Championships and in the Munich European Championships. Around her, and around her usual coach in Guadix, Jacinto Garzón, there was no walking expert who did not give contradictory advice with the previous one. The new paradigm of the march, they were told, is that of Kimberly García, the Peruvian who had unquestionably won the 20 and 35 kilometer World Championships in Oregon. It’s the new march, they told him, more frequency of passage, more flow, less force… She and her technician listened. The federation advised a change of coach, that Josep Marín, the historic Catalan walker who had led María Vasco to the Olympic medal in Sydney 2000, take care of her. The attempt didn’t last long. there was no feeling. Two very strong and very different personalities. Incompatible working methods. The change had to be internal, concluded the athlete from Granada. Only the will of María Pérez, her work, her faith in herself could generate the new athlete. And Garzón’s confidence.

After a hard winter of work, on February 26, in Cieza, the new, more mature María Pérez came to light. She won the 35-kilometre test with a time of 2h 41m 38s, four minutes higher than her best mark until then, which was a European record, but observers highlighted two facts. The first, obviously, that she had not been disqualified, that she had broken the drift that was leading her to a dead end; the second, hopeful, that she had changed the way she walked, no longer moved her arms so rigidly, so energetically, in the style that many defined as a “military march”, but more gently, more fluidly. She had achieved the great transformation, she had converted force into frequency.

And so, light, almost aerial, in the fluid style of Kimberly, she marches one morning in May in the Czech Republic, and her spirit, also lighter, happy for having shown that she could transform and fight again to be the best in the world, He is helped by a new model of shoes with carbon plates and lighter foams. “I am leaving very happy with the world record, which I did not expect at all, but, well, in the last two laps we have fought it, we have fought it, and I am happy because technically the improvement is noticeable”, says the woman from Granada . “We came with two goals, the first was to win gold with this great team and the second, well, a medal on an individual level, so we’re going home very happy and with a lot of energy for the summer.”

Walkers pose in Podebrady to claim the respect of the Olympic Games.

The walker of the World Cup in Budapest speaks, in August, her great goal of the year. Almost the last. María Pérez is reborn just when her favorite distance, the 35 kilometres, is struggling to overcome the blow caused by the recent decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to include the long distance in the Paris 2024 programme, heir to the 50 kilometres, replaced for a mixed relay test of 42.195 kilometers, the distance of the marathon transplanted to the march. Many lovers of walking, a discipline that some purists do not consider, fear that this is a first step to eliminate the specialty of it completely from the Olympic program, which would mean the beginning of the end of it. And many begin to mobilize. On the eve of the Podebrady championship, two historical marchers, the Pole Robert Korzeniowski and the Spaniard Chuso García Bragado, hold a banner at their ends that reads, along with the hashtags #Respect and #WeAreTheSport: “The athletic march has been an Olympic event since 1908. See you in Los Angeles 2028 [los siguientes Juegos Olímpicos después de París]”. Behind her, standing on the championship podium, more than a hundred people from different teams, including athletes and coaches, pose for the photo of hope and fear.

