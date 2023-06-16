Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:21 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

With the recent publication of ‘El grillo’, the first and irresistible preview of what will be her third album, María Peláe confirms that her thing is to go it alone, enjoy and make enjoy, enjoy without suspicion or ties, ask a good number to dance of musical genres to the center of the track and renew from within the soul, aesthetics and heart of the most traditional folk music. A revolution based on the firm shoulders of the songs that nestle in the stupendous ‘Hipocondría’ and, above all, the fabulous, right from the very title, ‘La folcrónica’, two records as surprising as they are recommendable that served to confirm the artist from Malaga as one of the artists to follow with the greatest attention and enthusiasm.

Direct lyrics like darts that sharpen seconds before attacking the center of the target, imaginative arrangements, courage and personality, charisma and conviction. With an admirable facility to unify in his artistic discourse a set of influences and references that go from Lola Flores to Celia Cruz, passing through Rocío Jurado, Juan Luis Guerra, Residente or Chano Lobato, Peláe represents a full-fledged hurricane of fresh air. who arrives ready to conquer Murcia Río.

For this, the woman from Malaga will have her captivating aesthetics and her characteristic dedication and stage presence, as well as the complicity and generosity of a band that adapts perfectly to what each of the songs that populate a repertoire where they intertwine are requested. the fun and the tear, the classic and the avant-garde, the old and the here and now. In short, an artist who defends and represents the philosophy of free and unprejudiced song.