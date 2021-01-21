After many reports that reported on the separation between María Pedraza and Jaime Lorente, it was finally confirmed that the actors put an end to their romance.

The couple decided to take different paths, according to Hola magazine. The fact that the renowned actress deleted all the photos next to Lorente from her social networks made the comments of a possible distance between the two jump.

Given this, the aforementioned medium indicated that the separation of María and Jaime would have taken place in mid-December 2020.

However, so far the reason why the actors of the successful Netflix series would have ended after two years is unknown.

María Pedraza and Jaime Lorente: how was love born?

Spanish artists Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente played two young lovers in the Elite series; However, they started their romance after recording The paper house.

“Typically, we would have fallen in love during, but it was not like that. We started dating a lot later, ”Jaime revealed when he confirmed their relationship, according to Hola.

Both shared on their social networks tender photographs where they evidenced their relationship. In addition, they spent the months of confinement caused by the coronavirus together in the actor’s house in Madrid.

