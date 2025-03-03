The life of Joaquín Sánchez and his wife, Susana Saboridohas taken a 360 degree turn since Claudia Bavel pointed to the one who was a Betis player as one of the players who would have been interested in some kind of intimate contact with her. The marriage is on everyone’s lips and last week it was in ‘Nor we were‘(Quickie) that a series of references were discussed on that supposed crisis that would have bothered both.

Everything started from the space presenter, María Patiño. He gave several live holders, explaining that a person very close to the couple, someone intimate, would have passed this information, giving him ‘permission’ to quote even statements that, supposedly, would have left Joaquín’s mouth. It was so that Patiño said the following: “Susana has asked me for separation”; “I feel bad and I will fight to recover it”; “She is going to cut off any type of financial aid that was receiving so far.”

Those confessions, which would theoretically start from the very ex -soccer playershave been denied by marriage, which has issued a joint statement by stating that there would be nothing true in what María Patiño has said: “This information is false.” Given the situation in which the journalist of the heart has been involved, she has exploded live, making a resounding appeal to Joaquin on Monday afternoon in ‘Nor we were’.

Patiño, visibly angry, said the following: «Joaquín, you call me and tell me that it is a lie, that you did not talk to someone. Because I have talked to someone who has told me that I could open and close quotes in your name about this situation and what I have shared. And now you are going to leave me with my back exposed? As if this were not enough, journalists from Pink press that they have echoed that denial, sending them another direct and resounding message: «Before denying information, that two things arise. Or Maria has lost her head, but really losing her, or that Joaquin is using it in some way. That is a rigorous journalistic analysis. Let’s see which person will invent that Joaquín want to tell this live!









On set his companions have supported him. Kiko Hernández It has been especially sharp, coming to the former soccer player of «Pathological liar». “But what are you going to expect from someone like that?” He has told María Patiño. Kiko Matamoros and Belén Esteban have transmitted all their support to their friend and companion to this conflict in which it would be being involved.