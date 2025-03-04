María Patiño is not willing to question her credibility and made it very clear on Monday in Nor we were. The journalist has shown her outrage after the information she shared about Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido has been questioned.

A few days ago, Patiño said that The former soccer player was valuing to separate After filtration of committed messages between Joaquín and Claudia Bavel. As he explained in his program, sources close to the couple had confirmed that the marriage went through a delicate moment and that Joaquín was trying to save the relationship. However, instead of pronouncing publicly, marriage has chosen to share images together on networks, showing an apparent normality.

This attitude has generated many doubts and has led some to question the news of the presenter. Very angry, He has clarified that he did not venture to talk about Joaquín’s relationship without a solid base.

“It calls me a person of my maximum confidence, which I would never doubt. They transfer me that Joaquín wants to transfer this information in this program,” he said.

In addition, the collaborator He has addressed Sánchez looking at the camera: “I’m going to tell you one thing, with my credibility nobody plays. I don’t know if Claudia lies, but what I know is that you lie, Joaquín. You directly […] I do not know if you are playing your marriage, but the one who is not going to play my reputation is me. ”