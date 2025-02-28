After weeks of speculation, rumors and filtered messages that have put in check the image of Joaquín Sánchez, Nor we were has released the bomb: His wife, Susana Saborido, would have asked for separation.

This was ensured this Friday María Patiño, who insisted that the information comes directly from the former soccer player, who would have expressed her intention to “Fight to recover it.”

In addition to the distancing between Joaquín and Susana, the presenter and collaborator has revealed in the same television space Another conflict within the flavor family.

As explained, his brother José, who will sit tonight in Fridaycarries approximatelyE six months without maintaining contact with her Due to a decision made by Gaditano’s wife: “Cut any type of financial aid that was receiving so far.”

He has also slid an even more compromising fact about José: “He has a firm conviction for very serious events“Although he has assured that he has permission to reveal the details, he has chosen not to do so, stating that it is a” crime of great gravity.