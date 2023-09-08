María Pastor-Valero, a researcher at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, at the headquarters of the Congress of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, which is being held this week in Porto. courtesy image

Eco-anxiety, a new word that is thriving as the planet warms and humans worry about it, is not a disease. From the medical point of view it is not recognized and little has been studied. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. The American Psychology Association describes it as “the chronic fear of environmental cataclysm that occurs when observing the seemingly irrevocable impact of climate change and the associated concern for the future of oneself and the next generations.” Everything indicates that this sensation is increasing.

María Pastor-Valero, a researcher at the Miguel Hernández University in Elche, has been researching the subject for several years. At the congress of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, which is being held this week in Porto (and to which EL PAÍS has been invited by the organization), the professor has presented a study that sheds a little more light on the subject.

Together with her collaborators, she studied how climate change was perceived by three groups of young people: one from a vulnerable population residing in the periphery (favelas), two from upper-middle-class university students, and a group of black women community leaders from the city ​​of Sao Paulo (Brazil), thanks to a cooperation grant from its University and the Generalitat Valenciana. The research makes it clear that, although the concern is common, the way of seeing it among those who suffer the rawest of global warming is very different from that of those who see it from a more theoretical point of view.

Ask. Why did you start studying eco-anxiety?

Answer. It started from the initiative of a sixth-year medical student, who was very concerned about this issue and wanted to do her final degree project (TFG) on eco-anxiety and its impact on health. I found it very interesting, I began to investigate and I proposed to her to carry out a systematic review like her TFG. The work was published last year in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, with the evaluation of 12 studies, since to date few have been carried out to investigate the relationship between eco-anxiety and its potential impact on health.

Q. What were the conclusions of that first work?

R. The studies carried out so far suggest that eco-anxiety mainly affects populations of adolescents, young people, and more women than men. In addition, it is the most vulnerable populations in the poorest countries that suffer and will suffer the greatest impacts of climate change with the least response capacity. It is logical to think that they will also have the highest levels of eco-anxiety, although there are no data on these prevalences up to now. In these studies, it was associated with emotions such as sadness, grief, anger, despair, frustration, or guilt. Another of the conclusions was that getting involved in pro-environmental activities, especially in groups, could reduce the effects of eco-anxiety on health. However, if it is high and becomes chronic without adaptive responses, it could lead to mental disorders, such as depression or anxiety.

Q. Why is ecoanxiety not considered a disease in itself?

R. Echoanxiety in principle is not a pathological clinical diagnosis. It is actually a logical response to a real problem, which is becoming more frequent and more intense. We have recently seen the impact of climate change on thermal stress in the Mediterranean basin; I’d worry if that didn’t matter to us. I think that for a large part of people, eco-anxiety can become a motor towards environmental activism. However, for others, when it is maintained over time, it can cause disease and alter the functional capacity of people in their day to day.

Q. Is it a growing concern?

R. Yes, although there is little research, we can say that eco-anxiety is increasing a lot in the young population. A study that interviewed more than 10,000 young people from 10 different countries between the ages of 16 and 25 showed that 75% were terrified of the impact of climate change.

Q. If it doesn’t become pathological, can even a little eco-anxiety be positive?

R. It is like being alert for danger. A certain alertness is important to mobilize you to action. So it would be positive if it motivates you to do something to protect the environment around you.

Q. What have you discovered in the study in Brazil?

R. Young university students and vulnerable people share knowledge and concern about climate change. However, university students often talk about it in an abstract way, not a direct experience, while vulnerable people tell their personal stories of how climate change has affected their lives. For example, young people who lived in favelas recounted their direct experiences of the impact of climate change, how their houses collapsed in torrential rain, or how they had lost their relatives in floods. While college youth were speaking in a more intellectualized way and what they had learned in school and on social media, they could even give a historical speech from the industrial revolution to now on global warming.

Q. Do you think these are conclusions that could be extrapolated to a country like Spain?

R. With a different level of intensity, yes. Although there are few studies with Spanish data, we believe that the level of concern of young people should be similar to that of other countries. On the other hand, in Spain, in vulnerable population living in unsafe houses, and even in irregular settlements, the impact of climate change will be more serious.

Q. What is the best way to deal with this eco-anxiety?

R. Studies on environmental awareness tend to focus on university students, who are often involved in environmental activism. However, our study with people from favelas found that they do not agree with the recommendations of environmental organizations, which they consider do not take their reality into account. Although they have behaviors that are very aware of the environment, such as recycling, they consider that they cannot be asked for more, because they live in poverty. Both university students and people from the favelas are critical of governments, which they consider to be placing the accent on individual responsibility, but not on large companies, which are primarily responsible for climate change. They say that they profit from actions that promote climate change and that they are the ones who suffer it.

