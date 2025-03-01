Robert Louis Stevenson said that it has not been a child who has never gone in search of a Treasury buried. The phrase of the great teacher of the adventure novel resonates in every reader who once imagined secret maps and mysteries for … solve. María Oruña He has gone a little further, he has found one in his own city. Submerged in files, libraries and forgotten legends for a year, the author discovered a corner of Vigo’s story that had remained hidden under the waters of her estuary. And with him he was born ‘The Black Albatros’novel with which it opens on the Plaza & Janés seal.

Oruña has sold a million copies of his seven books, but this is the first to set in his hometown, so he may feel he is the most personal. To better understand that connection, author and editorial organized a press trip to tour the scenarios of ‘El Albatros Negro’ Ría de Vigo and the Cíes Islandsfollowing the traces of the writer herself. As a child and adolescent, she sailed through these waters on her father’s ship, seven meters in length, with which they arrived on the southern island, the wildest and most remote of the archipelago, accessible only with private vessels. There, among the remains of an old Salazones factory, they slept on mattresses on the floor, in the same place where the Pirate Francis Drake He left his trail in history. As soon as you put a foot in the sand, the island absorbs you, “he said aboard the catamaran in front of his beach.

Oruña was around a sea story in the head, the blue frame that, as she confessed, needs the people of coast to have a horizon. Investigated shipwrecks of the Indian fleet In the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean, and even planned trips to speak with hunter. «I was really looking for a real treasure, and of course, as I wanted something nautical, I had the vision put in my city. But I said: ‘oh, is that Rande’s is already counted.’

The 1702 naval battle faced the Angloneerlands and HispanoFrancesa coalitions during the War of Succession. The galleons carried the greatest treasure ever sent from overseas. Part of the fleet was sunk by the Spaniards themselves in the estuary and part was captured. It is here where, in the midst of his research, Oruña found a small mention that would change everything: «Looking and diving in files, going to libraries, suddenly, in a small paragraph of text, I see that there is something linked to Rande. And I say: ‘But, is this? Is there anything that did not hesitate?‘. As Viguesa, I had never heard that, nor anyone from my family, or acquaintances.

TEMPORARY LINES AND DEBATE

At that time he had the cactus that he had to tell that story related to his city and the Cíes Islands. To do this, it established two temporal lines, one that develops in 1700 And another that takes place today, in which history, science, adventure and thriller are mixed in the best Oruña style. To achieve balance in all this, the writer worked with a ladder that detailed for weeks.

Through Miranda de Quiroga, the writer Fabula the life of Maria Sibylla MerianGerman entomologist and naturalistic pioneer at the end of the seventeenth century, which allows him to expose the difficulties of women of the time to exercise science. «I bought a book of his and discovered a section in which he details with which plants the women of Surinam aborted. It seemed amazing that I didn’t have a novel ». Miranda flanks the other two protagonists based on real characters: the former Corsair monk Gonzalo de la Serna and the Marino and Adventurer Rodrigo Rivera.

Meanwhile, in the line that travels the present, Naval historian Lucía Pascual appears dead after finding the track of a legendary treasure. An event that allows you to explore issues such as Expolio and conservation of our underwater heritage or the black legend. In both he raises faceful positions. «Books are also for this, to generate critical thinking. This is what it seems to me that it is wonderful, generating debate respecting the opinions of others, ”he said.

Beyond adventure, the novel is also a tribute to its city. With her story, the author wants that, like herself, her readers understand her True dimension: “Until not long ago, I had the reputation that it was ugly, that it was industrial, a place of passage … But Vigo’s beauty moves in many other aspects: gastronomy, people, its streets … its old streets can still speak.”