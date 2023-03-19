When the Molinas enter a room, there is no silence. Light and energy arrive. Ángela (Madrid, 67 years old), Olivia (Ibiza, 42 years old) and María (Ibiza, 20 years old) fill the still half-assembled space with revelry where in a couple of hours the three will pose for the press for the first time. It is not uncommon, although not frequent, to see the clan matriarch with the eldest of her children, with whom she shares a profession and an impressive physical resemblance. But what until now had not happened is a meeting of both with the youngest of the five offspring of the actress before the cameras. A festive occasion for them and for the photographers invited. In times where exposure is maximum and children are online from their first breath, the discretion of the Molinas, one of the most famous sagas on the cultural scene in Spain, is striking.

Mother and daughters participate in an advertising campaign for the Spanish fashion firm Hoss Intropia (belonging to the Tendam group since 2019, the same group that owns firms such as Cortefiel, Springfield and Women’ Secret). The three, dressed for the summer, pose in Ibiza, where both sisters were born 22 years apart and a place they consider their “home, the place of return”. Olivia and Ángela had done movies, theater and television together, but until now never publicity. “And we felt like it, didn’t we, mommy? Do something like that together”, Olivia replies, in a conversation that flows, lightly, between the two.

For María, everything is new and she prefers to stay in an adjoining room while Olivia and Ángela chat animatedly, coffee in hand. They argue that the little girl is not a public figure, that she has experienced it more as a “family experience”. “We haven’t convinced her, she had her own reasons,” Olivia explains. “I don’t know, mommy, if she happens to you too…”, she muses. “You and I have worked a lot together, but Maria coming has balanced something. It’s been very intimate.” “She says that she doesn’t want to dedicate herself to this”, Ángela reveals, “but she starts her film career next year”.

The Molinas know what they are talking about. To have a great family that understands your profession and your way of feeling. Ángela —National Film Award winner in 2016; Goya de Honor in 2021—she is the third of the eight children of the famous Antonio Molina, and Olivia is the eldest of Ángela’s five. The roots, the last name, rule. “If there is no root, there is no life,” says Ángela. “The legacy gives wings, they are the wings, you carry it inside. You don’t have to make any effort, it’s what you are. It is your origin and without origin, we return to the same, there are no roots, there is nothing”. “That’s very beautiful, mommy,” says her eldest daughter. “The legacy must be translated into your language”, she assures, “but also the freedom to look for yourself, to make mistakes, to try. Grab what is coming and feel free to look for yours”.

Ángela Molina (right), with her daughters María (left) and Olivia (center) in Madrid, on March 15, moments before the presentation of her campaign for the Spanish fashion brand Hoss Intropia. Jaime Villanueva

They describe themselves as “a very porous family.” “Although we have very different lives, in different places and life situations, but we are always feeding each other”, the two say, “very aware” of it. Olivia (whose name her mother chose for the olive tree, an ancestral tree that she adores) is the daughter of Ángela and the photographer Hervé Tirmarche; María (“the most beautiful name in the world: it’s music!”), owned by businessman Leo Blakstad. And they are all pineapple.

Olivia, who has two children with fellow actor Sergio Mur, aged 12 and 10 (“as tall as me”, the grandmother is proud), does not care if that legacy will affect the children: “We are very cautious, very respectful to them and let them figure out what they want to do.” History repeats itself. Ángela recounts with nostalgia that when her daughter was 14 years old, she did a monologue at school and saw where the shots were going: “She was going straight! She was not aware, it was all from innocence. Shortly after, Olivia already warned her: “I want to dedicate myself to your job, mom.” “And I told him: ‘Well, you’ll see, my love.’ I found it very beautiful.”

They started at the same age. “I was in COU, and she was 16 years old. And I wanted to be next to her, she was the protagonist in RockroseI was 16 years old and very small. She lived it with an intensity that I see now and it shakes me. I love that job,” she recalls of Olivia’s debut in the 1999 Manuel Estudillo film. And she, in a mocking tone, replies to her mother. “It’s great that you can put that distance, because it has cost me a lot of therapy,” she laughs, explaining that that role of a girl who lived alone in a forest and had a torrid romance with a young man, taught her to know what it was about. capable, to set limits, to know how to say no: “I think that is also maturity.”

From left to right, Olivia Molina, Ángela Molina, her husband, Leo Blakstad, and the actress’s brother, Micky Molina, at an award ceremony in June 2004. FERNANDO VAZQUEZ (FERNANDO VAZQUEZ/CORDONPRESS)

They recognize that their trade implies “a difficult life” and an impossible conciliation. “Juggling, a lot”, admits Ángela. “I have experienced it through her,” Olivia explains, “what it means, the absences due to work… When you are involved, it requires an involvement, a somewhat monastic and very unstable life”, something that, with two children, it worries him. Even so, it is a profession that makes them fall in love, that continues to get them excited. And more than that, Ángela jokes: “The profession is the whole apple, not the bug. You have to eat it and enjoy it. It’s our life”.

They continue to have projects, done and to do, together and separately. Are you afraid that the phone will not ring? “No”, says Ángela emphatically, “I have never had it”. “How lucky,” her daughter replies with a half smile, “I do.” “I’m not scared,” replies her mother. “Mom, because you have a site and a place that is absolutely valued … but not all of us are there,” reflects Olivia, part of another generation for whom series were her school (in her case, 400 episodes of Afterclass) and where competition is fierce and social networks, one more resource. Ángela does not judge them, but she is not interested in them: “I have my book, do not put an Instagram on me. And that you know that you are not obliged to have it because I survive without nets and I am very proud of it”.

Her daughter, who understands her, but also recognizes the generation gap, lives it differently. She knows that that is “where the work, the publicity, moves.” Her mother, then, understands her. “But you have the happiness of knowing that life always gives the answer in the end, even in those anxieties. Through those potholes and those declines I have also passed. But the hope is bigger.”