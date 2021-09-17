There are many ways to write your own life. One of them is through what remains outside the milestones, or taking sides with certain series, elusive and at the same time shaping like a fire. We could say that a Maria Negroni In this book two lines are imposed on him that dialogue (or fight), that pivot one over the other: that of the mother (“the love of my life”, omnipresent and provocative throughout the book) and that of literature.

Like rivers that run parallel but whose ramifications often converge, the relationship with the mother is the relationship with the language. It is a relationship that is written. “There were no books in the childhood home.” “Yes, there was!”, His mother replied. It is then about inquiring, asking again and asking, emerging without dying from a maddening dialogue. “I’m going to create what happened to me,” says the quote from Clarice Lispector that opens the book.

To bring out the mother’s voice is to write the biography of the language itself, of the personal voice, exhuming what is in the folds of the inherited history, “I am, perhaps, this long and slow look of the girl I was, about the radiant center of misunderstanding ”.

To examine the founding relationship, to examine the heart of the damage, is to write. And writing is also asking again and again about practice, about not knowing. Remembering, inventing, revisiting, reading, especially sculpting each sentence with a terrifyingly lucid self-awareness, beyond the plot, in the very weather of language.

From the narrator’s childhood to the decline and death of her mother, through adolescence, militancy, reading, travel, moving and separations, motherhood, The heart of harm it is almost a literary testimony, a self-fiction sewn with the thread of literature, and especially the long and intricate journey of training a writer. Negroni revisits his books one by one; it is her publications that guide the chronology of those days, her way of differentiating herself, of settling accounts, of creating herself.

There is a central moment, after a separation, in the inner New York exile, and it is precisely from that scorched earth where the rumor of poetry begins to sound.

Forcefulness, musical rage, an exclusion that illuminates, language that overflows the border between prose and poetry, knowledge of rhythm. From the moment the girl begins to read and does not stop, reading becomes the way to apprehend the world. Read your own story through the authors who arrive like shining stars, who are the ones who inoculate the passion to write.

The book is a compendium of quotes from beloved writers: Djuna Barnes, Edmond Jabès, Emily Dickinson, Juan Gelman, Marina Tsvietáieva and the list goes on. A language that invents its terms, or brings to the fore familiar expressions, set phrases, those with which the mother – whose phrases “are cut with a knife” – crushes her.

“Your body was always a wait, mother. Right now, in the middle of it all, I’m asking you a huge question: this book. And you do not answer.”

The heart of harm, Maria Negroni. Random House Literature, 288 pp.

Little illustrated world, Maria Negroni. Black box, 264 pp.

