Maria Mattarella, granddaughter of the Head of State, has died

Maria Mattarella, niece of the Head of State Sergio and daughter of Piersanti, brother of the President of the Republic, who was assassinated in a mafia attack on 6 January 1980, died at the age of 62.

A lawyer and general secretary of the Sicilian Region, the woman, who had been fighting an incurable disease for some time, passed away in Palermo, the city where she lived.

Married to Alessandro Argiroffi, a university professor of Philosophy of Law, who died prematurely in 2015, she leaves behind two sons, Giovanni and Piersanti. Maria Mattarella was baptized by her uncle, Sergio.

Maria Mattarella was in the car with her father Piersanti when he was murdered by a Mafia hitman. Among the first to help Piersanti was his brother Sergio, now President of the Republic, who took him in his arms.

In April 2017, the regional government chaired by Rosario Crocetta appointed Maria Mattarella as attorney general of the Presidency of the Sicilian Region.

In December of the same year, Nello Musumeci, president of the Sicily region, appointed her as secretary general of the Region. “The assignment was not requested by anyone but was considered and determined only by the skills of the lawyer, by the esteem he enjoys within the public administration” Musumeci declared at the time.