Thursday, August 31, 2023, 01:03



The regional deputy of Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Alianza Verde, María Marín, claims that the new urban moratorium in the Mar Menor “paralyzes” all projects that are in the processing phase, coalition sources report. “This would mean halting all the developments that only have initial approval and to which the new moratorium gives free rein,” said Marín, for whom “on the shores of the Mar Menor there is not room for one more brick and we are going to need many years to improve your situation”.

This will be the position that the left-wing coalition will defend at the meeting of the Permanent Delegation of the Regional Assembly that will be held tomorrow. “In Podemos we were the first to notice it: the extension of the urban moratorium in the Mar Menor of López Miras is a ‘fake’ moratorium,” said Marín.