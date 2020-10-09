Opera singer Maria Maksakova Ekaterina, daughter of her late husband, ex-deputy of the State Duma of Russia Denis Voronenkov, accused that she put her on drugs.

The girl lived with her stepmother in Ukraine for some time. Their communication lasted for about a year, then Catherine returned to Moscow. In the program “Let them talk,” she said that Maksakova used her for her own purposes.

According to the girl, after moving to Kiev, she again used drugs. This lasted for about six months. She used drugs several times with Maria, who introduced her to a person from whom she could buy everything.

Maksakova herself categorically refuses to communicate with the relatives of the deceased spouse. She is sure that Voronenkov’s relatives specially visit talk shows in order to ruin her reputation.

Recall that ex-State Duma deputy Maria Maksakova left Russia with her husband, Denis Voronenkov, in December 2016, having moved to Kiev and received a residence permit in Ukraine. In March 2017, Voronenkov was killed in the center of Kiev. Maria Maksakova stayed to live in Ukraine. In July 2018 opera singer in Kiev got married again.

