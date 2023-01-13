Frecom General Secretary
The first woman to take office in the history of the federation sets out as its main objective “to help companies modernize”
María Luisa Lucas Azorín (Murcia, 1981) has a degree in Journalism from UCAM and a Master’s in Marketing and Commercial Management from the ESIC Business School. She is the first woman to occupy the General Secretariat of the Regional Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs ( Frecom) since the founding of the organization in 1976. «Murc
#María #Luisa #Lucas #workers #construction #sector #women
Leave a Reply