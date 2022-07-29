Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- Maria Lourdes Orozco Villanuevais a young 38-year-old mother who has had to take on important challenges in her life to be able to support her family after being widowed for several years, finding in the farm work an activity that has allowed her to position herself as a caporala woman.

For María Lourdes there is no delicacy and ease that characterize a woman, she reflects firmness, strength, but above all confidence for the group of workers whom she directs in their working day.

At the bottom of an orchard, María Lourdes can be seen, touring the mango trees that they had to workeverything has to be fulfilled according to the instructions of the “patron” who employs them to carry out the work of cutting the fruit that will be destined for export and industry.

“In the field I have been working for about 22 years, but as a caporala for about 14 years and I can tell you that I like it much more than other jobs, here we are not stressed, we are free, we earn what we want and we work what we can”, he expressed with a broad smile.

He mentioned that currently the crew he was in charge of is between 15 and 14 people in the mango cutting and in the vegetables it is increased to 30 people.

María Lourdes, caporala of a gang of farm workers in Sinaloa | Photo: María Ibarra/ Debate

“We enter what we can; When the mango harvest is finished in September, we are going to plant chilies and tomatoes in the valley area. We do not have our own vehicle to transport personnel, we work for a boss who owns vans,” he explained.

María Lourdes said that fortunately she has never experienced disrespect with any worker, they have always shown their respect and accept the indications that she, as the person in charge of the crews, can give them.

“There are times when there are rebellious workers who fight among themselves, but I have never had problems with them, the majority of whom are men, I am in charge of checking the trees that the cuts have been made correctly, because they require certain measures and if they do not do it correctly, they have to return, they have to make the selection of the mango that goes to the packaging and the ripe mango that goes to the industry,” he specified.

He said that at that time they were making the charaqueado cut, which is the cut with a basket, the workers climb the tree and raise the basket to prevent the fruit from being damaged.

I conclude by saying that thanks to her work she has been able to support her four children, who became small when she became a widower. In addition to this activity, in her free time she is dedicated to weaving chairs, making tamales and donuts to sell.