He nougat It is the sweet par excellence in Spain for Christmas. It is usually very common to find it in all homes to sin at the end of a meal or dinner, no matter how much we want to control ourselves. This dessert is very common to find on trays, accompanied by the typical chocolates and polka dots. However, what usually happens is that during these days excesses are the protagonists and this means that much less nougat is consumed than usual.

It is true that during these dates different recipes are thought of that can captivate our family members. Although in the case of wanting to give out and make the most of that nougat that is not left over after Christmas, the winner of Masterchef 10, Maria Lohas published on his social networks a recipe to take advantage of that sweet. In his proposal he uses soft nougat made with almonds. This is a cookie nougat cookie with hazelnut.

María Lo’s nougat cookies

INGREDIENTS

200 grams of loose flour.

100 grams of white sugar.

100 grams of whole cane brown sugar.

100 grams of butter.

5 grams of maldom salt.

2.5 grams of baking soda.

2.5 grams of royal yeast.

1 egg.

1 splash of vanilla.

150 grams of soft almond nougat.

80 grams of chocolate.

First of all, before starting to prepare María’s cookies, it is necessary take out the butter to temper it. We will have to leave it at room temperature. Once we have it, we must put it in a bowl with the sugar and beat with the whisk until the mixture takes in a little air. The chef explains that if we have a kneading robot it will be much better because it will take less time.





In a different bowl, you should mix the dry ingredientsthat is, flour, salt, yeast and baking soda. It is essential sift it everything so that there are no lumps left. When we have it we will have to reserve it.

After this, we return our attention to the butter bowl. We add the egg and vanilla to mix everything well with the whisk until everything is well integrated. We incorporate the dry ingredients in three different batches so that everything is incorporated well. The time comes for cut the nougat into small cubesapproximately half a centimeter and we add it to the dough. We mix until everything is well integrated.





We shape the dough balls of about 80 grams each of them and place them on a tray. We will have to add nougat and pieces of chocolate to them as a topping. Then, we freeze the balls before putting them in the oven.

With the oven preheated to 190ºC, and once it is hot, we will have to bake the cookies, after removing them from the freezer, for 8-9 minutes. María Lo explains that it is important that they are not cooked completely, that is, the center should be a little raw. When you take them out they will still be soft. We will have to let them cool on a rack so that they lose temperature and harden little by little.

