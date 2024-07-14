Exactly two years ago he won Masterchef 10 and María Lo (Chiclana de la Frontera, 35 years old) has already made her own place in the world of gastronomy. Through her social networks, where she has more than half a million followers, she shares recipes that exude a love for cooking, enjoyment, simplicity and care for the product. And although for now, cooking in front of a camera is her main occupation, she has already revealed her intention to open her own restaurant in Barcelona. While she prepares the launch of her first book, Cook it (Grijalbo publishing house)throughout this summer EL PAÍS Gastro will offer a series of fresh, easy-to-prepare and share creations of its own, in which it will play with seasonal foods such as Paraguayan gazpacho, with which it proposes a different, “enjoyable” gazpacho. Here is the first recipe in the series Eat the summer.

Beatriz Botaya

Ingredients 6-8 diners 600 grams of ripe raf tomato

600 grams of ripe pear tomatoes

½ large cucumber

1 clove garlic

1/2 red pepper

3 ripe Paraguayan

Salt

200 milliliters of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Between 50 and 100 milliliters of vinegar (to taste)

Chopped fresh mint leaves

croutons

Feta cheese Instructions 1. The first thing we are going to do is prepare the vegetables: Remove the stems from the tomatoes if they have any and wash them. Cut them into several pieces. Peel the cucumber and cut it into slices. Peel, cut in half and remove the germ from the garlic. Wash, remove the stem, veins and seeds from the red pepper, cut into pieces. Peel and cut the peaches into pieces, discarding the stone. 2. In a food processor or a glass with a hand blender, blend everything together with half of the EVOO, salt and vinegar. If there is not enough room, do it in batches. 3. We pass everything through a fine strainer so that it is very smooth and homogeneous. 4. We correct the salt or vinegar if necessary and emulsify the gazpacho with the hand blender and the rest of the EVOO in a thin stream. 5. To accompany: finely chop the fresh mint leaves, crumble the feta cheese and bake the leftover bread pieces from the day before with a little EVOO, salt and pepper until they are crispy. 6. We plate the Paraguayan gazpacho in a bowl and finish with the chopped mint, feta cheese, crunchy croutons and a good splash of EVOO.

