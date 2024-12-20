The Christmas is synonymous with family gatherings and of tables full of dishes delicious that honor these special holidays. Among the protagonists of many Christmas meals is the fishan essential ingredient in traditional and modern recipes. However, when we go to the market in search of fresh fishWe don’t always know how to identify it and ensure that it retains all its freshness. To resolve this question, chef María Lo, winner of the tenth edition of MasterChef, has shared through her TikTok account, ‘marialomchef10’, some key tips for choosing fresh fish this Christmas.

With her characteristic closeness and passion for cooking, María Lo begins her video by highlighting her love for markets. «Do you know what my favorite plan is? Coming to the market to buy wonderful fresh fish to make a great deal,” he explains.

Did you know that trawling brings the vast majority of fish and shellfish from the sea to the table? It is a fishing art that also collects and brings plastics and waste from the seas to port, protecting the seabed And if that were not enough… they say that this is #lapescaquesabe and my fishmonger is an expert! That's why he gives me tips for buying fresh fish at the market. So this is your sign to go to your fishmonger and discover how easy it is to buy and cook fish

The chef insists that there are two essential aspects to keep in mind before buying fish: “What do you want to cook and secondly, and most importantly, buy a super mega fresh fish.” “I’m going to teach you how to buy quality, fresh and delicious trawled hake,” he adds.

Furthermore, for those who do not have experience in buying fish, María offers a simple but effective advice, trust the professionals of the market. «You have no idea about buying fish? Well, ask your fishmonger or fishmonger, these people know everything,” he recommends.

After choosing a trawled hake, the winner of the tenth edition of MasterChef did not hesitate to ask the fishmonger What are the keys to identifying fresh fish?. “Especially that it is quite stiff, that it is shiny, the eyes are also shiny and then, for example, the gills are reddish,” said the fishmonger, evidencing the differences between a fresh fish and one that has already lost its quality.

With these instructions, María encourages her followers to take advantage of the market to enjoy fresh and quality products during the holidays. «So you no longer have an excuse to come to the market to eat well, delicious, fresh and healthy. Goodbye, I’m going to cook,” he concludes enthusiastically.