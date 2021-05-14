Through interesting conversations in which various “models” of motherhood and parenting are drawn, Maria Llopis (1975) invites us in The care revolution (txalaparta) to reflect on how we mother today, that apparently we have better social and economic conditions than ever. In this “apparently” there is the doubt of whether it is really possible to take care of healthily in a capitalist system in which the productive prevails over the reproductive. “We live in a society in which care is devalued at all levels,” says Llopis. It also shows us those realities located on the flanks of the concept of the maternal that our society has built and that bring us closer to issues such as polyamory, shelters for minors, prostitution, the business of reproduction or racism. A polyphony of feel and experiences that claim their space and show that taking care of (us) is a revolutionary act.

QUESTION: Why is caring for ourselves a deeply revolutionary act?

ANSWER: Because we live in a society in which care is devalued at all levels. As the lawyer says Marta Busquets In one of the interviews, they talk about the romanticization of motherhood, but what is really romanticized is the labor market. If you take a year or two of leave to raise your children, to be able to take care of them and be able to spend time with them in the first years of their life, society penalizes you and points out that you are supposed to go back to work as soon as possible. possible. As if the only place of realization was the labor market. As if the reality were not that most people have precarious jobs that they do not do at all.

I’ll tell you a grandmother’s phrase: they grow up very fast. They will not always need so much care. In fact, sooner rather than later they won’t need any. And we will have to learn to let go, to allow them to be independent and to make their own decisions.

P. You say in the book that the society in which we live has considered both creatures and mothers as beings without autonomy or decision-making power. Are we free to choose in a system in which care is constantly undervalued?

R. No, that is why we must conquer that freedom, because that freedom to choose is our right. That is why caring is revolutionary, because it implies a conquest of our rights. There is an infantilization of women and pregnant people, as if the fact that you are gestating a life makes you less responsible. I think it is endemic misogyny and machismo. But I am also aware that when I say “infantilization” I am wrong because infantilizing should not be a pejorative term. There is an attitude of this society towards creatures that implies not taking them into account. And it seems to me similar to attitudes that are fought within feminism and the anti-racist movement.

P. Carmen Riera wrote in Wait time (1998) that the feminism with which I agreed was that which claimed our creative capacity, but which also claimed our reproductive capacity. “It is necessary to look for formulas so that our condition as givers of life becomes a stimulus, an incentive. It is necessary that the suffering and the burden be overcome by the joy and pleasure of motherhood ”. Do we need to reorient feminist struggles to make room for this reproductive capacity?

R. It makes no sense that the reproductive capacity of bodies with a uterus has no place in feminism. It is incongruous that a society can exist without reproduction! And therefore, neither can a society without care exist. We all have care responsibilities, and if you do not have them, it means that someone is carrying your care responsibility for you and therefore overloading themselves with work. Or you are in a vulnerable situation and therefore need care. Or you are a creature and they are raising you. Breeding is teaching another human being to take care of himself and consequently to take care of others.

If we do not consider care work for what it is – the fundamental basis of a society – then that work becomes a burden of suffering. And there is a perversion with respect to society, we would have to make ourselves look at it.

P. How does the absence of policies focused on care affect our maternity wards?

R. Precarizing them and turning something that should be pleasant into hell. Disconnecting ourselves from our true joyful and loving nature.

P. Precariousness has many faces and affects mothers to a great extent, and even more so to those maternity wards located on the margins of what is considered normative. Are we the mothers we love or the mothers we can be?

R. We are the mothers we strive to be. It is about fighting to be able to live your motherhood as you feel. That is, to be free. There is no better way to breastfeed than another, give the breast, not give it, give it 5 years or give it 5 months, each choice has to be yours. No one can choose for you. And to suggest that your milk no longer feeds is not to let you choose freely. To choose freely we need information. Like the interview with Rosario Hernández Catalán, in which she talks about the drop in dopamine caused by breastfeeding and the difficulties that it entails if you have to join certain jobs.

On the other hand, no one can dictate the needs of the creatures. There is a time in parenting when you need to have food made for you and brought to the couch while you nurse your baby. But there is another in which you need them to stay with the creature so you can go eat alone. The mother-baby dyad is born in absolute fusion to gradually separate until it reaches total autonomy. And that process must be marked by you and your creature, by no one else, but in reality we are not capable of respecting the vital processes of creatures naturally. That is why parenting is being a real empowering job for me in my self-care. So this book.

P. What would you say are the greatest difficulty that we face today in childbearing?

R. That care is considered unimportant work. That they have no financial retribution or support of any kind. That we are left alone taking care of our children, our elders, our sick, and dependent people. And there is an added difficulty that cinematographer Sairica Rose points out in one of the interviews: there is a reproduction business that is taking the sovereignty of our bodies from us. There are more and more fertility clinics. We are moving towards a society in which reproduction will be managed in medical clinics at the stroke of a checkbook. We are criticized and penalized if we are young mothers to later sell us fertility treatments when we want to be mothers in the last phases of our reproductive cycles. There is something very wicked about this wheel.

P. Can you have a healthy breastfeeding today?

A: Yes, but it takes an effort. Rut Muñoz says in the last interview of the book: “The patriarchy is boys and girls playing fathers and mothers.” It is about taking advantage of the opportunity that gives us to become mothers and fathers to occupy a place where I am no longer worried about what they are going to give me from the outside, but about what I am going to give to the other and myself. It’s a paradigm shift that hardly anyone is prepared for.

P. I really liked the interview with Silvia Agüero. It shows how obstetric violence multiplies in the case of a Roma woman due to the fact that she is a Roma, but you also talk about the role of the State in care and the need to rethink from feminism how we want to mother. Is the possibility of finding a balance between work and family real?

R. Finding the balance between all aspects of our life in a society as neurotic as ours is a true revolution in care. To find that balance we must “gypsyize” our world a bit. Agüero speaks that the feminist postulate of claiming tribe upbringing is racist, because gypsy families have always raised in tribe. So the alternatives to the system are not that far away, they are right next to us.

P. Finally, why would you say that stories about maternity hospitals like the ones you collect in the book are important?

R. The care revolution is the second part of Subversive maternity wards. On Subversive maternity wards I focused more on gestation, childbirth and understanding motherhood in a plural way: motherhood as a sexual stage, trans motherhood, intersex, matriarchal societies, ecofeminist motherhood, etc. But after seven years of raising my son I need to talk about what caring for my son has meant to me during this time. How he has made me understand that care is everything, and that it is not possible to take care of the other without taking care of myself. This I think is the great teaching that my motherhood has given me: I have learned self-care.

