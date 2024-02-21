The broken dreams of Maria Letizia, the 20-year-old who died yesterday in a serious road accident: she had just been to her boyfriend

They are all shocked and saddened by the sudden and heartbreaking disappearance of Maria Letizia, the young student 20 year old, who died yesterday following a road accident. She was returning to Campobasso, where she studied, after spending time with her boyfriend.

The parents, the sister, the friends in those minutes tried to contact her in vain, but they eventually learned of the heartbreaking loss. For her, the doctors' attempts to keep her alive turned out to be completely unsuccessful vain.

The events occurred around 5pm, Tuesday 20 February. Precisely along state road 17, which is located in the area of Volturino, in the direction of Campobasso. In reality she was from the Benevento area, but she had moved to study, she was attending the faculty of Education Sciences. That day she had gone to spend time with her boyfriend.

Afterwards, she boarded hers Citroen C3 and he was on his way home. However, it was suddenly that the unthinkable happened. It is not yet clear how it happened, but the girl's car and a Golf, driven by a 59-year-old man, crashed collide head-on.

The death of 20-year-old Maria Letizia: the phone calls from her family

Both cars are gone destroyed. Passers-by soon asked for the prompt intervention of health workers and also the police. The girl remained stuck between the sheets of her vehicle and the Fire Brigade had to intervene to free her.

However, when they entrusted her to the care of the health workers, they were unable to do anything for Maria Letizia. They had no choice but to note his death. The other man is now hospitalized, he is also in very serious condition.

From what a local newspaper writes, the young woman's parents, sister and friends tried to contact her, but they never received a response. Only several hours later did they learn the heartbreaking news. At the moment they are all shocked and shocked, from the premature loss. In the meantime, police officers are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.