The Sevillian actress María León faces a request for prison sentence from this Friday And to the fines for the altercation that starred, along with three more people, against a patrol of the Local Police of Seville on October 1, 2022.

The trial is set at 9.45 am In Criminal Court number 12 of Seville, in a case in which, initially, four people had prosecuted, but the performance of one of them was dismissed, so that there will be two those that are judged next to the actress.

León is considered alleged responsible for a crime of attack and a slight injurywhile two men who accompanied her are charged with alleged crimes of attack and resistance to authority respectively.

The Prosecutor of the Provincial Court of Seville Ask for 21 months in prison For the actress and the payment of Two fines: one of 720 euros For a slight crime of injuries and another of 100 for damage to a police officer. While The affected police officers themselves ask for two years and one day in prisonin addition to paying a Fine of 5,400 eurosin this case for a crime of attack on authority, to which they add up to disobedience and injuries.

One of the agents, who allegedly received a punch and kick, asks for a compensation of 150 euros for physical injuries suffered -which reduces the prosecution to 100 -added to another of 1,000 euros for moral damages derived from the facts and the transcendence they had.

The events occurred early in October 1, 2022, after Attack the actress, allegedly, to an agent who led her to Headquarters To be identified, after the street documentation is required during a brawl with a police patrol.





A patrol of the Local Police tall a man who was driving with a glass glass in one hand and, when the agents were identifying him, a group of people among whom was the actress began to incre them, and, apparently, apparently, María León began recording the police action.

When insults occur to the police, An agent required documentationto which she indicated that I did not carry it onso she was introduced into a patrolman to be directed to a police station, although at that time one of the people who was with the actress opened the car door to leave the vehicle and, allegedly, she assaulted one of the police.

For these facts she was arrested and, after spending the guarded night, she was transferred to the courts of Seville to be submitted to a rapid trial, in which his constitutional right not to declare himself and was released with charges.