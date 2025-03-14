María León denies having assaulted an agent and declares that she was arrested “because”

María León has denied this Friday before the judge to have assaulted a local police officer during the incident in the early hours of October 1, 2022 in Seville, for which she is accused of an alleged crime of attack on authority and injuries. The actress, who has only answered the defense questions, has recognized “not being proud” of her behavior that night, but has affirmed that “I was never violent with anyone”, thus rejecting the testimony of the three police officers who intervened directly in the altercation that took place when they returned from celebrating the end of the filming of the series The left -handed son.

The Sevillian interpreter has requested to declare in the last place during the oral hearing that took place this Friday in the Criminal Court number 12 of Seville, and that has been extended for more than six hours. María León has begun her speech at around 2:45 p.m., after the agents involved with the other witnesses proposed by the parties declared. And he has done so showing his disagreement with the statements of the police, who have ratified that the actress “insulted” and gave “a punch and a kick” to one of the agents who intervened in the action.

To questions from his lawyer, María León has admitted that that night we lived “a lot of tension” because “we did not understand why there was that great deployment.” Along the same lines, the other two defendants and the three members of the group who have appeared as witnesses have agreed that the police action was “disproportionate.” For their part, the agents involved have reiterated that the actress “missed” one of them, which is why they proceeded to identify her and not carrying the ID, told her to get into the car to go to the headquarters for the effects of identification, after which she “fled” and assaulted a policeman.

“I had drunk, I was stunned and tired”

The actress recalled that the police intervention began when a filming partner who was bicycle with a drink in her hand was stopped by the agents. At first they did not give importance, but, seeing that they did not return, they approached and observed that there were two patrolmen and a police van. Before his bewilderment, he decided to record with his mobile to “be able to understand what was happening.”





Then, it was required to stop recording, something that I initially did and then get the phone again for not getting answers from the agents. According to the testimony of the actress, one of the officials replied that “money was not going to spend on culture”, a comment that María León interpreted as an “attack” to her profession and deduced that she had recognized her for her condition as an interpreter.

At this point in her statement, the actress has admitted that “she had drunk three or four thirds of beer and a wine having dinner” and that, after a long shooting day, she felt “stunned and tired.” While he has not expressly recognized having insulted the agents – they denounce that they lacked respect calling “fool, what are you, the sheriff?” To one of them and “biker daughter” to another – María León has said that he verbalized “thoughts at high that should not have said.” Even so, he insisted that he does not feel “capable” of assaulting an agent of the authority and has confessed to having developed “fobia to the police” after that altercation, hence tries to “come as little as possible” to his hometown since then.

Claustrophobia and posttraumatic stress

Regarding the episode of the car, the actress has reported that, despite orally providing her ID, she agreed to get into the car because “there was a lot of tension, everyone was very nervous and seeing that the conflict was me, I decided to ride for the conflict to end.” Once inside the vehicle, she began to feel distressed: “I have claustrophobia since I am little and I did not know what a police car was like, the feeling is that they pack you in a vacuum, I should not have mounted me,” he confessed the protagonist of The left -handed son.

From that moment on, “I begin to run out of air, I begin to shout and hit the screen asking for help.” According to the actress’s story, the car did not advance – the agents blamed him on that one of the members of the group also defended hindered the march – and then someone opened the door from outside and María León came out “looking for oxygen.” “I didn’t try to flee; I wanted them to help me because I was suffocating, ”said Sevillana. It was at that moment when the two agents who accompanied her in the car left after her and the struggle occurred in which, according to the accusation, the actress “threw a blow to the face and a kick” against the police that tried to hold it.





However, María León has denied having been violent, ensuring that he saw herself on the ground without understanding what was happening. The agents reduced her against a fence and placed her wives: “They tell me that in the end I will be stopped and when I asked why, if I had not done anything, they told me why yes,” he said.

After recounting these facts, the actress has confessed that “after that I have dealt with a psychiatrist and I had to take medication.” The defense of the actress has submitted an expert report – prepared in 2022 and has been challenged by the lawyers of the private accusation – that argues that María León, following the episode of claustrophobia that suffered inside the patrol car, suffers an acute stress disorder of phobic origin and another of posttraumatic stress that affected him “at the cognitive, emotional and behavioral level”, what is cognitive, emotional and behavioral. He would have conditioned his ability to understand what was happening that night.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the accusation reaffirm their condemnation requests

At the end of the statements, the Prosecutor’s Office of Seville and the private accusations have raised their condemnation requests to definitive. The Public Ministry has requested a year and nine months in jail for María León, considering “accredited” the crime of attack on the authority for “punching the agent” and opposing “clearly to the police action.”

On his side, the private accusation of the three police officers directly involved in the altercation request two years and one day in prison for the actress, in addition to accusing her of disobedience and injuries, so they demand fines of 2,700 euros for each crime, adding a total of 5,400 euros. Likewise, the agent who was allegedly attacked by the actress claims compensation of 150 euros for physical injuries and another 1,000 euros for moral damages, claiming to have suffered a damage after “the dissemination of videos in social networks and media”, which have caused him to be identified by the street and “because of the pressure I have had to ask not to leave the police units” As a witness.





Together with León, Pedro Am are also charged, for whom a year in prison is requested by attack on authority, and Jorge SR, accused of resistance and facing a penalty of nine months in jail. Both denied during the trial having acted violently against the agents. Their respective lawyers have requested the acquittal, using that the facts of which they are accused of “did not exist”, since the agents themselves were not able to identify them.

María León’s lawyer has also requested the acquittal for the actress, claiming that the facts of that night were the result of “a snowball effect to justify a police action” that was carried out when “there was no reason to intervene.” In her exhibition of conclusions, the lawyer has stressed that the actress “is not proud of her performance that night, but that would not mean that she would exceed the limits of criminal law.” In that sense, he has based his defense that “his cognitive abilities were affected” by the episode of “panic” that he lived in the car due to his claustrophobia, added to the fact that he was “under the influence of alcohol.”

The defense has concluded around 4:15 p.m., when the interpreter’s lawyer has stated that it is a fact “Nimio” and that “we would not be here if it were not María León.” Before leaving the trial for sentence after six hours of session, the judge has granted the three defendants their right to last. An invitation that María León has declined and the other two defendants have taken the opportunity to reiterate their innocence.