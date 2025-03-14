The Sevillian actress María León has assured this Friday that he has developed “Fobia to the Police” after the altercation that starred on October 1, 2022.

“It is not the night I feel most proud How I behaved, “he said in his statement in the Criminal Court number 12 of Seville. The actress faces a request for prison penalty and the payment of fines for the altercation that starred, together with three more people, against a patrol of the Local Police of Seville.

León, who has asked to be the last person to declare and has only answered questions of the defense, He has asked forgiveness For the “use of the words” that he could use that night, to ensure that “never” was violent with the agents who arrested it, especially with an agent who has declared in the trial that was attacked and insulted by the actress.

León is considered presumed responsible for a attack crime and a slight injurywhile two men who accompanied her are considered alleged perpetrators of crimes of attack and resistance to authority, respectively.

The Prosecutor of the Provincial Court of Seville Ask for 21 months in prison for the actress and the payment of two fines, one of 720 euros for a slight crime of injuries and another of 100 for damages to a police officer. The affected police officers themselves ask for two years and one day in prison, in addition to the payment of a fine of 5,400 euros, in this case for a crime of attack on authority, disobedience and injuries.

The events occurred when the series filming equipment The left -handed son He returned from a party and the police stopped a member of the group that was on a bicycle with a glass in his hand doing Eses. Some team members faced with the police and María León, who He took out his mobile to record the scenehe agreed to climb a patrol car to be identified in the police station, since he did not carry the ID.

When he was in the car, according to the testimony of the police, he fled and it was when he assaulted the police, to which He stuck a fist In the face. In her statement, the Sevillian actress has indicated that she suffers claustrophobia Since childhood and that inside the car he felt as if “packed in the void”, that he ran out of air and that’s why he ran when someone opened the door from the outside “looking for the police to ask for help.”

The allegedly attacked police have ratified that the actress hit her face on her face and insulted her. He has reported that, as a result of spreading on social networks and in some media the videos of the altercation recognized her when she did interventions on the street and even some detainee told her that “María León had to” have “him”Given stronger“, so you have asked to work in the offices.