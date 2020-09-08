The opposition activist Maria Kolesnikowa was taken into custody by the Belarusian border guards at a crossing into Ukraine – as a result of she refused to go away the nation like her fellow campaigners. She tore up her passport to remain in Belarus.

Since Monday morning there was no signal of life from one of many primary leaders of the protests towards head of state Alexander Lukashenko. Now she is alleged to have turned up in Ukraine. The circumstances are unclear.

S.The Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova has been lacking since Monday. Kolesnikova has now been taken into custody on the border with Ukraine as a result of she refused to go away the nation. A spokesman for the Belarusian Border Guard Committee confirmed the custody. The company Interfax Ukraine, citing the federal government in Kiev, reported that Kolesnikova had torn up her passport to stop deportation.

The Deputy Minister of the Inside of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Fb that Kolesnikova had prevented “forcible deportation from her homeland”. “Maria Kolesnikova couldn’t be deported from Belarus as a result of this courageous girl made positive that she couldn’t be introduced throughout the border.” She stays on the territory of Belarus. “Alexander Lukashenko is personally liable for her life and well being,” emphasised the minister.

At first, border guards introduced that Kolesnikova had left the nation. The Belarusian state tv reported that she tried to cross the border in a automobile early within the morning on Tuesday and was arrested. Your worker Ivan Kravtsov and your spokesman Anton Rodnenkow had been in a position to cross the border, stated a consultant of the border guards. The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the 2 males had crossed the border.

The opposition introduced on Tuesday morning that they didn’t but have any info on Kolesnikova’s whereabouts. This was introduced by the coordination council of the democracy motion to which it belongs. Additionally it is unknown the place her colleague Ivan Kravzov and her spokesman Anton Rodnenkow are. “We are able to solely verify the truth that Maria Kolesnikova didn’t wish to go away Belarus voluntarily.”

The Belarusian authorities have already used the tactic on different opposition members. Olga Kowalkowa went to Poland on Saturday. In keeping with her personal statements, the authorities threatened her with an extended sentence if she refused to go away the nation. Svetlana Tichanowskaja fled to Lithuania. The authorities had additionally put strain on them.

Kolesnikova is likely one of the primary leaders of the protests towards the top of state Alexander Lukashenko. The coordinating council of the democracy motion, of which she is a member, assumed that Kolesnikova had been kidnapped by unknown folks within the middle of the capital Minsk. The Inside Ministry stated it had not arrested Kolesnikova. The council referred to as for his speedy launch.

Claudia Roth needs to sponsor prisoners

Within the case of an extended detention, the Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth (Greens) needs to sponsor a prisoner. “She is the face of the democratic motion in Belarus, I lengthen my nice solidarity to her, she have to be strengthened and guarded,” stated Roth.

Protests towards Lukashenko have been happening in Belarus for greater than 4 weeks. The background to that is the grossly faked presidential election, by which he was declared the winner with 80.1 p.c of the vote. The opposition, nevertheless, considers Tichanovskaya to be the true winner.

Tichanovskaya solicited worldwide help for the opposition on Tuesday. “We want worldwide strain on this regime and the one on which energy is concentrated,” she stated at a video listening to within the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday. “In view of the human rights violations” of their nation, sanctions towards particular person representatives are vital.