The chief of the Belarusian opposition, Maria Kolesnikova, was arrested by legislation enforcement officers. It’s reported by Tut.by.

She is presently in jail No. 1 on Volodarskogo Road in Minsk.

“The pinnacle of the investigation group of the principle investigation division of the Investigative Committee [Александр] Vasilyuk known as me and knowledgeable me that she was arrested. He supplied to deliver a switch, ”the daddy of the opposition politician Alexander Kolesnikov informed reporters.

Earlier, the headquarters of the previous presidential contender Viktor Babariko stated that data had come from a number of nameless sources that Kolesnikova was within the Mozyr border detachment. The Coordination Council added that legal professionals are looking for out her whereabouts.

On the identical time, unknown individuals in civilian garments and masks got here to the home of Kolesnikova on Independence Avenue in Minsk. In keeping with them, “investigative actions” are being carried out within the residence of the politician, the character of which they “will not be licensed to touch upon.”

On September 7, within the heart of Minsk, unknown individuals put Kolesnikova in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and drove away in an unknown route. The following day, the authorities stated that she tried to depart the nation, however was detained. Quickly it turned identified that Kolesnikova didn’t enable her to be taken in a foreign country and for this she tore up her passport. President Alexander Lukashenko thought that she was going to flee the nation, however she was thrown out of the automotive by her personal associates.

Of the seven members of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council, six are both detained or are outdoors Belarus. The author, Nobel Prize laureate in literature Svetlana Aleksievich stays at giant.