Ernesto Favara, husband of Maria Amatuzzo, confessed: “He wanted to leave and see the girls one hour a week. I saw a ghost”

Twelve stab wounds to the abdomen, that’s how it is Maria Amatuzzo29, lost her life at the hands of her husband Ernesto Favara, a 63-year-old former fisherman.

The unfortunate incident happened there Christmas Eveinside the house where they lived, in the municipality of Marinella di Selinunte, in the province of Trapani.

After the arrest, Ernesto Favara has confessed the crime, saying he lost his mind when she revealed her intent to leave home. Here are the words of the former fisherman.

We argued for a few minutes and she reiterated that she would be leaving home for good, being content to see the kids for an hour a week. At that moment I saw a ghost.

In front of the magistrate, the man explained that since 27 August she had left home several times, and then return to him. Their relationship was never the same.

According to an initial reconstruction by the police, the 63-year-old man had seen his children the previous Friday to give them Christmas presents. The afternoon before, however, Maria Amatuzzo had returned home and the two had started arguing. An argument that ended in the worst way.

Maria Amatuzzo, her husband arrested

When officers reached the house, they found the man holding the kitchen knife.

The whole community knew him, the man was one of the historic fishermen of the Selinunte navy. An activity that he did for over 10 yearsbut lately he was seen much more rarely.

Ernest’s brother Antonio Favarahe said he heard some cries for help and that he looked out on the balcony. It was then that he saw Ernesto with the knife in his hand in the courtyard.

I asked him what he had done and he replied: he made me lose the girls. Since last Monday, my brother’s wife was no longer at home, but Ernesto had never shown signs of imbalance.

Their two little girls, 4 year old twinshad been entrusted to one housing community for about a year.