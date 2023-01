She was born in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), but since she was little she has lived in La Alberca. 54-year-old lawyer, mediator and trained in disaster management, María José Vera has been with the Red Cross for more than 30 years, where she is an Emergency Coordinator in the Region of Murcia.

–What balance do you make of the arrival of boats in 2022, in terms of care?