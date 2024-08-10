Colombian María José Uribe closed her golfing career this Saturday with a tenth place in women’s golf at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with a poor start in the final round, but with a more than worthy finish, with an eagle on the 18th hole that ended up being her last shot as a professional.

Mariajo finished tenth, with 284 strokes, four under par, and a card of 73 on the last day. However, the first nine holes took her out of the race for the Olympic podium: she was +5 until hole 7, with bogeys on the 1st, 4th and 7th and a double bogey on the 2nd.

From the 9th, when she scored her first birdie of the day, Uribe did not fail again and resumed the rhythm of play that had put her in the fight for medals. She made another birdie on the 15th and finished with a great eagle on the 18th, where her husband greeted her with the Colombian flag, a kiss and a hug.

“I started off too calmly and that was hard for me, I had to get active again,” Mariajo admitted in a chat with RCN. “I had the end of my career that I wanted. If I hadn’t come to Paris, I would have regretted it for the rest of my life. All of Colombia was watching golf. Sebastián Muñoz already fought for bronze in Tokyo and now I am, and hopefully in Los Angeles there will be another Colombian fighting for a medal,” he added.

Uribe is leaving golf at the age of 34, with a victory in the US Women’s Amateur in 2007, making her the only Latin American to win one of the amateur Majors. She has two Top 10 finishes in women’s Grand Slam tournaments: she was tenth in the US Women’s Open in 2008 and took the same position in the Evian Championship in 2014.

She also claimed an unofficial LPGA victory at the HSBC Brazil Cup in 2011, and this year, in preparation for the Olympics, she won the Ladies European Tour (LET) New South Wales Open.

Lydia Ko, the winner of the gold medal in Paris 2024

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko completed her medal collection at Paris 2024. She had already won silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020, and now she won gold with 278 strokes, 10 under par, and a card of 71 on the final day.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit came from behind with a round of 66 (-6) to take the silver medal, with 280 (-8). The podium was completed by China’s Xiyu Janet Lin, with 281 (-7). Mariajo was three strokes away from the podium.

