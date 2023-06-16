The singer María José reacts to the statements made by ‘El Apio’ Quijano, a member of the Kabah Group, since he has said that he is bisexual and that he has never had problems relating neither with men nor with women.

In addition, the Mexican singer María José talks about the romance she had years ago with ‘El Apio’ Quijano, this in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, where she evokes a stage

“There is nothing new, they already knew that “El Apio” and I had been around, I already knew he had different relationships, now too, I mean, what are they scared of? Because he did have several girlfriends before me and, after me.”

María José celebrates that Quijano, who participates in the reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, has enjoyed her sexuality and lives it to the fullest:

“It’s okay, forget about what everyone does in their bed, for God’s sake. They give a lot of importance to sexuality and sexual orientation of people, when it is different from the majority.”

María José appeared at the National Auditorium in CDMX with his ‘Libertad’ tour and quotes that in it he claims to bring his audience a message of love and tolerance.

“I put ‘Libertad’ on this album and this concert, not only because of the LGBT+ community, but because I feel that as a result of the pandemic, many have learned, and many have not. I feel that the empathy that we have to have with the LGBTQ+ movement in June, it doesn’t just have to stay in June.”

